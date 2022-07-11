COVID-19 testing clinics for minors to open in Bucharest City

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday that COVID-19 testing clinics for minors will open in Bucharest City in a week or two.

"We will set up this week, hopefully next week at the latest, testing clinics for minors in Bucharest City. Probably one at the Mother and Child Care Institute (IOMC) and the other at the Dr Victor Gomoiu Children's Clinical Hospital. Our colleagues at the Public Helath Directorate (DSP) are assessing that. We have about two or three locations and the best locations will house testing clinics for minors," the minister said amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in Romania.

Rafila added that he does not think it will be a problem for schools to reopen in the autumn.

"I don't think the healthcare system will be in jeopardy when it comes to starting school, in terms of its ability to receive and treat COVID-19 patients. I don't think it's going to be a problem for schools to reopen safely, given that, at the moment, teachers, school managements, school inspectorates, and the Ministry of Education already know what needs to be done to limit the closure of schools; we should not question the beginning of the new school year. We do not currently have any tools to make the use of masking possible. We have recommended it. (...) There is no problem from my point of view to think about a safe return of children to school," said Rafila. AGERPRES