COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,832 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,832 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 8,030 first doses and 2,802 second doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,803,998 doses have been administered to 5,274,606 people, of whom 5,158,489 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, three general side effects and one localized side effect were reported.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,023 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,811 are local and 15,212 general.

