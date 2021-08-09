COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 12,816 people immunised in 24h

As many as 12,816 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, 8,605 priming shots and 4,211 booster shoyts, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,516,841 doses have been administered to 5,077,639 people, of whom 4,934,807 received the complete vaccination scheme.

In the last 24 hours, six side effects were reported, all whole-body reactions.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,870 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,802 local and 14,905 systemic.