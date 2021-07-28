COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 15,606 people immunised in 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 15,606 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 10,731 first doses and 4,875 second doses, according to data provided on Wednesday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,364,231 doses have been administered to 4,972,580 people, of whom 4,822,669 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 11 general side effects were reported, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,782 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,799 are local and 14,994 general.