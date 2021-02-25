COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,258 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 20,258 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 10,071 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3 of the Moderna vaccine and 10,184 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

CNCAV shows that 17,264 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 2,994 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 1,486,907 doses have been administered to a number of 872,361 people, of which 257,814 have received their first dose and 614,547 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well.In the last 24 hours, 184 side effects were reported, of which 12 were local and 172 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been 4,953 adverse reactions to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.CNCAV also says that 11 side effects are being investigated.