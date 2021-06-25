COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ 25,728 people immunized in last 24 hours; 10,952 - with first dose

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours 25,728 vaccine doses were administered, of which 17,861 - the Pfizer vaccine, 6,135 - Johnson&Johnson, 1,110 - the Moderna vaccine and 622 - the AstraZeneca vaccine.

CNCAV shows that, during the same interval, 10,952 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 14,776 with the second one.

As of December 27, 2020, there were 8,857,972 doses administered to a number of 4,383,703 people, of whom 231,454 received the first dose and 4,452,249 received the second one, Agerpres informs.

17 adverse reactions were recorded in the last 24 hours, 3 local and 14 general.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there were 16,557 adverse reactions for COVID-19 vaccines, 1,777 local and 14,780 general.

According to CNCAV, 123 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.