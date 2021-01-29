COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 37,604 people immunised in last 24 hours

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Friday reported that in the last 24 hours 37,604 people were immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

Of the people vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 20,578 received their first dose and 17,026 their second dose.

So far, 554,924 people have been vaccinated in Romania. Of these, 462,848 received their first dose and 92,076 received their second doses as well.In those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 117 common and minor reactions occurred of which six local reactions and 111 general reactions.Since December 27, 2020, 1,597 common and minor reactions were reported at the vaccination centres in Romania, of which 424 local reactions, namely pain at the injection site, and 1,173 general reactions - fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, and hives. Seven side effects are under investigation.Vaccination centres close at 20:00hrs, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 17:00hrs and 20:00hrs is reflected in the next day's report.