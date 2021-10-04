COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 52,897 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that in the last 24 hours, 52,897 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 20,149 first doses, 2,460 second doses, and 30,288 third doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 10,428,307 doses have been administered to 5,623,598 people, of whom 5,434,354 have been fully vaccinated, and 197,048 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28.In the past 24 hours, 30 side effects were reported, three local and 27 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,337 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,846 local and 15,491 general.