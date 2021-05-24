COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 57,615 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 57,615 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 37,969 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6,149 of the Moderna vaccine, 7,690 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,807 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Friday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

CNCAV shows that 23,021 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 34,594 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 7,386,171 doses have been administered to 4,159,340 people, of whom 932,509 have received their first dose and 3,226,831 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well, Agerpres informs.In the last 24 hours, 38 side effects were reported, of which 3 were local and 35 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 15,778 adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines - 1,687 local and 14,091 general.CNCAV also says that 143 side effects are being investigated.