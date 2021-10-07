COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 62,996 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Thursday that in the last 24 hours, 62,996 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 27,674 first doses, 3,282 second doses, and 32,040 third doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 10,607,680 doses have been administered to 5,699,821 people, of whom 5,485,306 have been fully vaccinated, and 290,851 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28.In the past 24 hours, 41 side effects were reported, six local and 35 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,443 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,858 local and 15,585 general.