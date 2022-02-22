COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,345 people immunised in last 24h, including 260 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,345 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,038 first doses, 2,228 second doses, and 3,079 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 260 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years (27 first doses, 233 second doses).

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,664,879 doses have been administered to 8,105,687 people, of whom 8,051,228 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,511,846 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, two side effects were reported, both general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,974 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,200 local and 17,774 general.