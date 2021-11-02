COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 78,421 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 78,421 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 46,661 first doses, 12,723 second doses, and 19,037 third doses, agerpres reports.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 12,839,550 doses have been administered to 7,100,487 people, of whom 6,370,881 have been fully vaccinated, and 903,900 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28.In the last 24 hours, 42 side effects were reported, six local and 36 general.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 18,624 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,999 local and 16,625 general.