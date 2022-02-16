COVID-19 vaccination campaign:7,488 people immunised in last 24h; 304 children aged 5-11 fully immunized

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 7,488 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 1,231 first doses, 2,353 second doses, and 3,904 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 58 were Pfizer Pediatric for children aged 5-11. In total, 8,300 doses were administered, of which 7,996 are the first dose and 304 the complete scheme.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,625,314 doses have been administered to 8,100,515 people, of whom 8,034,488 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,491,921 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the past 24 hours, four instances of side effects were reported, two local and two general.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been a combined 19,962 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,197 local and 17,765 general.