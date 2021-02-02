COVID vaccination/574,544 bookings for priming dose, 931,331 for booster shot between Feb 3 - April 14

Head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday that 574,544 people are scheduled to receive the priming vaccine dose and 931.331 are appointed for the booster shot between February 3 - April 14.

"Of the total number of appointments, 104,832 were booked via call center, 170,129 - through family doctors and attending physicians, 78,642 were made personally, directly on the appointment booking platform, and 278,637 via employers, through legal entity accounts," Gheorghita told a press conference.

According to the CNCAV president, of the 948,149 doses of BioNTec Pfizer vaccine received by Romania, 784,109 were distributed across the country and 164,040 doses were still in stock at the regional centers as of February 2.

Dr. Gheorghita informed that the next shipment of BioNTech Pfizer vaccine, of about 163,800 doses, is expected to arrive on February 8.

As many as 36,000 doses of Moderna vaccine had arrived in Romania in two installments as of Tuesday. "The current stock is of 36,000, and starting with February 3, ie tomorrow, the first 26,210 doses will be distributed to the storage centers," Valeriu Gheorghita explained, adding that immunization with the Moderna serum starts on February 4.

The head of the national vaccination program also said that 1,826 doses (0.24 percent) of the total of 784,109 had been lost as of January 31 either due to damaged vials, incorrect reconstitution or deviation from the temperature requirements for the optimal stability of the vaccine.