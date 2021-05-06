COVID vaccination campaign/ 100,454 persons immunised in past 24 hrs

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 100,454 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 83,237 - Pfizer, 8,547 - Moderna, 7,778 - AstraZeneca and 892 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health Registry through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, 41,358 people received the first jab, and 59,096 people got the second shot, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,688,721 doses have been administered to a number of 3,491,189 people, of whom 1,293,657 received one dose and 2,197,532 the second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 111 adverse reactions were reported - 3 local and 108 whole-body.

At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 14,522 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,547 local and 12,975 whole-body.

CNCAV mentions that 150 side effects are being investigated.