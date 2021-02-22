COVID vaccination campaign/ 29,865 people inoculated in past 24 hours

he National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry app, 29,865 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 19,934 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 144 with the Moderna, and 9,787 with the AstraZeneca serum.

As many as 16,350 people were given the priming shot and 13,515 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 1,409,087 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 819,447 persons, of whom 229,806 received the first dose and 589,641 received both doses.Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 181 persons experienced minor side effects - 15 had a local reaction and 166 had whole-body reactions.As many as 4,365 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 664 local, and 3,701 whole-body reactions.