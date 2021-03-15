COVID vaccination campaign/ 49,576 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 49,576 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 35,714 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 6,463 with the AstraZeneca serum and 7,399 with the Moderna vaccine.

As many as 39,826 people were given the priming shot and 9,750 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 2,210,140 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 1,487,183 persons, of whom 764,226 received the first dose and 722,957 received both doses.Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 139 persons experienced side effects - 14 had a local reaction and 125 had whole-body reactions.As many as 7,324 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign.AGERPRES