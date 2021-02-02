COVID vaccination campaign/ More than 27,000 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 27,548 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 12,248 given the primer shot and 15,300 - the booster shot.

The total number of people inoculated since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 is 610,383, of whom 472,034 received the first dose, and 138,349 - the booster dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours 76 persons experienced minor side effects - 13 had a local reaction and 63 had whole-body reactions.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, as many as 1,956 common and minor reactions have been reported by the vaccination centers, out of which: 474 local reactions involving pain at the injection site, and 1,482 whole-body reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, hives).