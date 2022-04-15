Craftsmen wishing to participate in Junii Brasovului fair must have cash register

As many as 30 stands are available for craftsmen at the Traditional Arts and Crafts Fair which will take place in Sfatului Square in Brasov, during the period of April 29 - May 1, along with events organized by the Junii Brasovului, but places are available only for those that own cash registers.

According to the Brasov City Hall, those that wish to take part in this fair must exhibit handmade products specific to the area they are from, to be members of a county or regional association or to provide proof of taking part in at least one fair, to be classified as legal entities and to own a cash register, all of these conditions being mandatory in order to be taken into consideration for the selection, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the rules, those that have the right to take part in the fair are craftsmen such as leather and wood carvers, gingerbread bakers, carpenters, shoemakers, traditional garb creators, drapers, natural and vegetable braiders, potters, as well as popular creators and artisans (painted eggs, iconography, naive painting on glass, naive painting on wood, embroidery, stitching, woven textile, adornment objects, wooden notches, hand-made product creators: textile toys, jewelry, fashion, napkin technique, models with fimo paste, quilling, etc, with traditional Romanian theme.