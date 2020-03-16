Criminal case in rem against senator Vergil Chitac

Prosecutors with the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case in rem, for committing the crime of foiling disease prevention, in the case of Liberal senator Vergil Chitac, who infected several people with the new coronavirus.

According to some representatives of the Prosecutor's Office, prosecutors started an investigation that will determine whether the senator has taken all measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Between February 17 and 19, Vergil Chitac attended a NATO meeting in Brussels, and on March 6, the General Secretariat of the NATO Assembly issued a document, in which participants were informed that one of the members of the French delegation had been found positive with the new coronavirus.

On March 9, Vergil Chitac took part in the meeting of the National Political Bureau (BNP) of the National Liberal Party (PNL), where about 100 Liberals were present, including Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

Chitac claims that he learned of the document issued by NATO on March 9, and on the same day he contacted a doctor, who told him to stay calm if he has no symptoms. Subsequently, Vergil Chitac and three other participants in the BPN meeting tested positive for the coronavirus, namely Deputy Lucian Heius, Mayor of Deva Florin Oancea and the city's Public Administrator Adrian David Nicolae.

Vergil Chitac is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta.