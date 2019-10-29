Criminal file in case of authorities' intervention at Colectiv and for firefighters' hiding video images

Military prosecutors have opened a criminal case for committing the offences of second degree murder, felony assault in the second degree, abuse of office, dereliction of duty, subtraction or destruction of evidence, in relation to the authorities' intervention in the fire at the Colectiv club, but also regarding the firefighters' hiding of the video images that appeared later in the public space.

According to a statement issued by the General Prosecutor's Office, the criminal prosecution for the offence of subtracting or destroying evidence or records regarding the circumstances in which persons with military status within the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) have detained and hidden for a long time (approximately 4 years) pieces of evidence consisting of audio-video recordings or photographs that captured the moments after the fire in the Colectiv club, from October 30, 2015, the Prosecutor General's Office announces.

The same ordinance kicked off the criminal prosecution for committing the offence of desecration of corpses or graves in order to carry out investigations regarding the circumstances in which, according to the audio-video recordings appeared in the public space, a person having the quality of serviceman addresses possible insults to the deceased in the fire at the Colectiv club.

In November 2016, the parents of the victims filed a criminal complaint with the Prosecutor General's Office, in which several government officials and the health system were accused about how the authorities intervened after the fire occurred in the Colectiv club.

Last week, the publication "Libertatea" broadcast on the Internet a video recording with the first Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) team that arrived at the site of the tragedy at the Colectiv club, filming for almost 21 minutes. The journalists claim that this recording was never made public, being kept "hidden" by the IGSU management.

The images show that the firefighters do not give first aid to the victims on the sidewalk, and the wounded are carried with wooden pallets. At one point, Colonel Orlando Schiopu, deputy chief inspector of ISU, nervously gives in and seems to swear at the deceased.

The recording was provided to journalists by a fire officer, who claims that the images were seen by a small group of senior officers from IGSU and were not given to the Ciolos Government Control Corps, nor to the prosecutors who conducted the investigation in the Colectiv case file.