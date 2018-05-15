Criminal prosecution in Revolution case, extended for Gelu Voican Voiculescu, for crimes against humanity

The military prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice ruled to extend and pursue the criminal prosecution in the Revolution case against of Gelu Voican Voiculescu in respect to committing crimes against humanity, the PICCJ informs.

"In the cause generically known as 'The revolution case', the military prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice ruled to extend and pursue the criminal prosecution in the Revolution case against of Gelu Voican Voiculescu in respect to committing crimes against humanity, at the time of the deeds member of the National Salvation Front Council (CFSN) as of 22 December, 1989, officially appointed deputy prime-minister of Romania's Gov't through Decree no. 5 of 28 December 1989," a press release of the PICCJ sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.According to the quoted source, Gelu Voican Voiculescu had been one of the important decision-making factors of the respective body ever since the setting up of CFSN, accepting and making military decisions, some subversive by nature.