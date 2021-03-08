 
     
Cristian Sofron: Closing theatres, painful for us all

www.revistatango.ro
Cristian Șofron

Cristian Sofron, the director of the Odeon Theatre, said that closing theatres "is a painful matter", but will accept it as it is.

"Regarding closing theaters, certainly, it is a painful matter for us all, we have no way of resisting it, we are taking it as it is. We, at least, have the opportunity of continuing our activity, meaning rehearsals and current activity, so to speak, we hope that after these two weeks to be able to take the premiere that we have in its final stages - Henry IV -, otherwise, we hope to get over this bump in the road, it is no simple matter, it is not easy, but it is what it is," Cristian Sofron declared, for AGERPRES.

The manager specified that the institution he is heading is in an advantageous position regarding the tickets for the following shows, because they are placed to sale on Monday only, for the week to start.

The Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided, during Sunday's sitting, the prohibition of the organisation and conduct of the activities with the public in cinemas, concert halls, including drive-in types. Organisation of open air shows, concerts, public or private festivals or other cultural events are not allowed either, given the COVID-19 incidence, of over 3 per thousand inhabitants in the Capital.

