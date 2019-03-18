Cristina Neagu, chosen world's best handball player for 4th time

Romanian player Cristina Neagu has been chosen for the fourth time the world's best handball player, the International Handball Federation (IHF) has announced on its official website on Monday.
Romanian player Cristina Neagu has been chosen for the fourth time the world's best handball player, the International Handball Federation (IHF) has announced on its official website on Monday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!