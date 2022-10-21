Crizantema de Aur/Golden Chrysanthemum, a national emblem of resistance through culture, a musical phenomenon with unique longevity

Crizantema de Aur /Golden Chrysanthemum is a national emblem of resistance through culture, a true musical phenomenon, whose unique longevity in Romania speaks for itself about the cultural, moral, aesthetic and unionist virtues of romance, said Thursday evening, at the beginning of the festival, the mayor of Targoviste, Cristian Daniel Stan.

"It is a jubilee edition, which deserves to be celebrated for its true historical and musical value. Crizantema de Aur /Golden Chrysanthemum is a national emblem of resistance through culture, a true musical phenomenon, whose unique longevity in Romania speaks for itself about the virtues cultural, moral, aesthetic and unionist aspects of romance. It is the romance that gathers, year after year in Targoviste, in the third week of October, great voices of the national and international music scenes, young performers and creators of romance, professionals of the genre, famous orchestras and conductors, specialists in cultural heritage, renowned people of culture. They are all attracted by the special charm of romance, by the poetic atmosphere in which the festival takes place, by the professionalism and dedication which it is organized with, by the Bohemian beauty of Targoviste," Mayor Stan wrote on his Facebook page.He mentions that this year there are many participants from the Diaspora, both in competitions and in concerts.The Golden Chrysanthemum Romance Festival takes place, between October 20-22, in southern Targoviste, 18 contestants from Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Serbia being enrolled in the interpretation contest.The festival takes place at the Independenta theatre in Targoviste. It is a long-lived festival, organized since 1968, reaching its 55th edition this year.15 creators with first audition romances, selected following the national pre-selections held in Bucharest, Chisinau and Cernauti/Chernivtsi, participate in the creative contest. The theme of this year's edition is Romance - National Cultural Treasure.The concerts start every evening at 18:00 and are fully broadcast live by TVR 3 and TVR Craiova. The Gala evening will also be broadcast live by Radio Romania Antena Satelor.The organizers of the festival are the City Hall and the Târgoviste Municipal Council, the Dambovita County Council, the Dambovisa County Cultural Center, the Tony Bulandra Theater of Targoviste, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Union of Composers and Musicologists of Romania and the Union of Musicians of Moldova. The artistic direction of the festival is provided by the Cultural Association Cetatea Romantei Cultural Association Targoviste.