Cross-border migrant smuggling network dismantled by Romanian authorities

A network of migrant smugglers, made up of Turkish, Syrian and Romanian citizens, has been dismantled by police officers and prosecutors, who on Wednesday enforced 11 house search warrants in the counties of Timis, Arad and Arges.

"On June 7, police officers with the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime - Office for Combating Migrant Smuggling, together with prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism - Central Structure, enforced 11 house search warrants in the counties of Timis, Arad and Arges, in a case concerning the commission of the crimes of setting up an organized criminal group, cross-border and migrant smuggling," informs a press release of the Romanian General Inspectorate of Police (IGPR) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The activities were carried out on the basis of a joint investigation agreement concluded by the German, Serbian and Romanian authorities.

According to the investigators, between 2022 and 2023, several Romanian and Turkish nationals, under the coordination of Turkish and Syrian nationals from outside the country, would have set up a cross-border organised criminal group with the aim of committing the crime of migrant smuggling (of Turkish and Iraqi origin) on the route Turkey - Bulgaria/Serbia - Romania - Germany.

These criminal cells are said to have been permanently coordinated from outside the country, with the group's leaders based in Turkey, Germany and Serbia.

During the gathering of evidence in relation to the case, more than 300 smuggled migrants were identified on Romanian territory.

For each transport, the smuggled persons would have been charged amounts between 4,000 and 10,000 euro, depending on the smuggling segment (for example, from Romania to Germany, amounts between 4,000 and 5,000 euro would have been charged).

At the same time, two house searches were carried out in Germany and two arrest warrants were issued and the suspects were interviewed at the Bundespolizeiprasidium Potsdam.

At the same time, a check was carried out in Serbia, at a safe-house used by the organised crime group for the temporary harboring of migrants.

Police officers with the Bundespolizeiprasidium Potsdam and a EUROPOL team with the European Migrant Smuggling Centre (EMSC) took part in the activities carried out on Romanian territory, while a team with the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime - Office for Combating Smuggling of Migrants took part in the activities carried out on German territory.