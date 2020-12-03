Crown Custodian expresses condolences over death of former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing

The Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, has expressed condolences over the death of French ex-president Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who she said was one of the "architects" of the European Union.

"Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, was sad to learn about the demise of Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who was the President of France (1974-1981) and one of the architects of the European Union. President Giscard d'Estaing will remain in the collective memory of Europe as a promoter of the European Monetary System, as he pleaded for the Euro currency, as well as of some large pan-European infrastructure projects, which proved both his desire of seeing the European nations united within the same economic and regional body with a single voice and more powerful in international businesses," said the Royal House.

According to the same source, for King Mihai I, President Giscard d'Estaing was "a counterpart open to Romania's problems." After 1989, King Mihai and the Custodian of the Crown met the former President of France in Paris and Strasbourg, "to promote the democratization of Romania and Europe's readiness to reintegrate it with the continental community."Her Majesty Margareta sent a letter of condolences to the daughter of the former President of France, Valerie-Anne Giscard d'Estaing.The former President, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, 94 of age, died on December 2, in his family home in Loir-et-Cher, of COVID-19, according to the AFP.