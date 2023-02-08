Crown Custodian Margareta has sent a letter of condolence to Turkish ambassador

The Custodian of the Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, sent a letter of condolence to the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altan, following the earthquakes in this country.

"Like the entire Romanian society, we learned the shocking news of the human and patrimonial disaster caused by the tragic earthquake that occurred in the south of the country. On behalf of the Royal House of Romania, I convey to the State leadership of the Republic of Turkey and the entire nation our condolences and all our compassion for the immeasurable loss and human tragedy," said Margareta.

In the letter, the Custodian of the Crown notes that "the Romanian authorities have responded with great promptness and high professionalism, both the State institutions, led by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of the Interior, as well as the large national organizations, such as the Romanian Red Cross".

"The tradition of deep relations between your country and the Royal House of Romania extends for more than a century and a half, throughout our entire modern history. I am sure that, both now and in the future, the contribution of the Royal House to our country's bilateral relations with the Republic of Turkey will be deep and lasting," the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, also conveyed.AGERPRES