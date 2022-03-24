Crown Custodian Margareta offers Agerpres certificate of supplier to Royal House

Her Majesty Margaret, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, offered, on Thursday, during a ceremony that took place in the Throne Room of the Royal Palace, the certificate of supplier to the Royal House of Romania, for the second time, to the National News Agency AGERPRES.

"Today, Her Majesty Margaret, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, decides to extend the status of supplier to the Royal House of Romania, for the second time, to the National News Agency AGERPRES for news flow, press monitoring service and photographic services," Radu Ghinea informed.On the same occasion, the Custodian of the Crown granted the High Patronage to the exhibition "100 years since the Coronation of Alba-Iulia," organized by the National Bank of Romania, and to the Geography Society of Romania. Prince Radu has granted the High Patronage to the Association for Falconry and Protection of Birds of Prey "Peregrinus."