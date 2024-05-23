Subscription modal logo Premium

Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu, received by His Royal Highness Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

Custodele Coroanei Margareta Principele Radu Alteța Sa Regala Henri

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu were received, on Thursday, at the Grand Ducal Palace, by His Royal Highness Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, at a private lunch, told Agerpres.

"Thursday, May 23, at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg, the Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort were the guests of His Royal Highness, the Grand Duke at lunch," a post on the Royal Family website says.

Also, the representatives of the Royal Family signed the Book of Honor.

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu are on the last day of their visit to Luxembourg, where they support the European cause of the Republic of Moldova.

