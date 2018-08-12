Crown Custodian, Margareta: Recent violent clashes damage our national unity and international reputation

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, thinks that the recent violent clashes during the diaspora protest in the Capital City damaged the national unity and international reputation of our country and urges Romanians to dialogue for building a better future.

"We are free to believe whatever we want about the recent violent clashes in Bucharest, but we can all be united in our firm belief that they affected our national unity and international reputation. And this happens only a few months before the moment when our country will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. No one with a heart from this country can enjoy seeing how much damages we've done to ourselves," said the Custodian of the Crown in a message she posted on the romaniaregala.ro website.

The Crown Custodian underscored that the Romanians in the diaspora "miss Romania and want to contribute, with dignity, to its prosperity" and "our duty is to welcome them with respect and encourage them to put their good faith in such constructive approaches."

"The right to protest in the street and make known one's civic aspirations is untouchable. It has nothing to do with aggressiveness, but with hope and freedom. Violence is never acceptable. Even if those who are brutal are not that many, they can still completely destroy the role of the public voice," said the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta.

While sympathizing with the "suffering of all those who were brutalized these days," the Custodian of the Crown wishes "a fast recovery to all those affected by the August 10 violent clashes, regardless of what side of the barricade they are" and underscored that "the only acceptable way is that the protesters and law enforcement respect each other."

The Crown Custodian underscored that "through civic dialogue, with the idealism of the young Romanians and the energy and resources of the diaspora, with the love that of Romanians have for their country, we can built a better future for our families and impose the respect of Europe for our nation."