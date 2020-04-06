Crown Custodian Margareta says abiding by stay-at-home rule, understanding situation seriousness are paramount

Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta, calls on the population to further abide by the stay-at-home rule and understand the seriousness of the situation caused by the coronavirus, mentioning some of the artistic, social and civic initiatives intended to help during this period.

In a YouTube message this Sunday, the Crown Custodian thanks the physicians, medical workers and volunteers involved in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

"My thoughts go to the people from Arad, Tandarei, Botosani and Deva and from other places where reasons of concern or dissatisfaction have arisen, Suceava needs help, the hospitals are calling for equipment and medicines. People are scared and don't know what tomorrow has in store. Suceava needs more medical staff and better information on what's going on. It is paramount that we continue to stay at home and understand the seriousness of the situation. I know it is very difficult. Also, don't engage into overly food buying, this creates blockages and does not help anyone. (...) I thank with all my gratitude the doctors, the medical workers and thousands of volunteers who are in the front-line battle with this new enemy of humanity," the message reads.

The Crown Custodian also reminds that several cultural institutions and artists are putting shows and concerts online.

"Last week we learned about some beautiful artistic, social and civic initiatives to help the many of us who are isolated at home. For example, the Romanian Athenaeum, the Bulandra Theater, the Romanian Opera House, the Little Theater, the Comedy Theater and other institutions all over the country are broadcasting shows and concerts online, the National Theater airs on Youtube its prestigious conferences and the wonderful actors Carmen Tanase, Nadiana Salagean, Medeea Marinescu, Serban Pavlu, Vlad Zamfirescu, Marius Manole, all of whom are isolated at home, perform every week in a new Romanian series titled 'Debateable' about the coronavirus crisis. It is a beautiful example of professionalism and civic spirit," Her Majesty said.

Princess Margareta also notes that several associations, individuals and institutions provide help with shopping in this period, but also counseling services.

"The civil society and the Romanians show generosity and spirit of responsibility. There are many associations and people who provide moral, psychological support and services to the many who are isolated at home. A lot of associations from all over the country are offering home deliveries. For instance Geeks for Democracy - doorstep shopping in a nationwide action; the Bucharest Construction Students' Association, the Brasov-based association 'We Help You', the Bacau Youth Federation and volunteers from Timisoara, Brasov, Targoviste and Ramnicu Sarat. The list is longer, you can find everything on the internet and if you don't have access to the internet, talk to your friends. The Bucharest General Social Assistance Department has opened the free telephone line 0800 821 218 for people with disabilities and single-parent families," added the Crown Custodian.

She also announced that the 'Margareta of Romania' Royal Foundation has initiated a special fund for seniors, for coronavirus-caused problems, where donations can be made by sending an SMS with the text "Singur/Alone" to the number 8844.

"The services of the 'Margareta of Romania' Royal Foundation continue, the senior's helpline operates daily, five psychologists, three social assistants and 20 volunteers talk on the phone with the elderly at 0800 460 001 providing psychological advice and emotional comfort, alleviating loneliness and offering practical and social counseling. My foundation has recently initiated the special fund for the elderly, for problems caused by the coronavirus. You can donate for the elderly by texting 'Singur' to the number 8844," Her Majesty adds.

The Crown Custodian Margareta also offered condolences to the people who lost their loved ones to the coronavirus.

"I convey my condolences to those who mourn the loss of their loved ones to the coronavirus, and wish the bereaved families the power to overcome these difficult times," Princess Margareta said in her message. AGERPRES