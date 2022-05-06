Crown Custodian Margareta says proud of Romania's humanitarian mobilization

In a message this Friday on the occasion of the upcoming World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, said that she is proud of her fellow nationals' humanitarian mobilization in support of the Ukrainian refugees.

"The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day acknowledges our work for making Romania and the world a better place for everyone. In recent months, local communities have admirably helped Ukrainian refugees. Romanian Red Cross volunteers are permanently at the border cross-points and in refugee centers to provide protection, support, information and basics. I am proud of the humanitarian mobilization I see in our country! The generosity of the Romanian society makes me believe in the power of the good," Her Majesty Margareta, president of the Romanian National Red Cross Society, said in the message, as cited in a statement.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is marked every year on May 8 in a tribute to the dedication and impact of the millions of volunteers who help out in their communities.

"Every day, Red Cross personnel and volunteers see on the ground how kindness drives away suffering, brings relief, brightens the darkest moments and restores dignity. In the midst of so many hardships, losses, and uncertainties, we encourage people around the world to believe in the power of good and to continue to show kindness," Romanian Red Cross director general Ioan Silviu Lefter is cited as saying.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent movement consists of the International Red Cross Committee, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and 192 national societies. Volunteers are the first to respond to the needs, working tirelessly to support the most affected and taking on-site action in areas affected by disasters and conflicts, providing first aid and distributing essential humanitarian materials.

In Romania, within one year of Covid pandemic, Romanian Red Cross volunteers helped 1.5 million people by responding to emergencies, providing and teaching first aid and supporting vulnerable people through social programs.

Now, in the most recent humanitarian crisis, Romanian Red Cross volunteers and personnel provided emergency assistance to 500,000 people fleeing the armed conflict in Ukraine: hot meals, specialized medical care, psychosocial assistance, financial support, social bonding and educational services for children, family reunification service, humanitarian transport across the border. AGERPRES