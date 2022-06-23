Crown Custodian Margareta says time is right to make Moldova part of European family

Supporting the Republic of Moldova in its aspiration to join the European Union is a historical and moral duty for the Crown of Romania, says Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania.

"King Ferdinand and Queen Maria, my great-grandparents, can be considered the 'parents' of the modern history of our sister country, and King Mihai, my father, is respected and admired by both the nation and the political authorities. The Crown of Romania is at the same time a support and a repository of European values. In the last two decades, the Royal Family has developed in the Republic of Moldova various projects in the fields of education, economy, military education, culture and civil society, and we know how vibrant the young generation, as well as the intellectual elite of this country are. As a matter of fact, a considerable part thereof are now working and living in the EU countries, where they have earned the respect and trust of their adoptive communities," said Princess Margareta, as cited in a release on Thursday.The Crown Custodian expressed "her deep confidence and conviction that now is the right time to make the Republic of Moldova a part of our European family of dignified and secure nations." AGERPRES