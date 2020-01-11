Crown Custodian Margareta:Late Sultan of Oman - one of the most influential peace promoters in the region

Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta and Prince Radu underscored that Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, who passed away on Friday evening, "has been one of the most important leaders of the Muslim world, with a reign which stretched for over a half of century."

"His Majesty Crown Custodian Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu were saddened to hear about the death of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said. His Late Majesty was one of the most important leaders of the Muslim world, with a reign that stretched for over a half a century. Sultan Qaboos graduated the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom and ascended the throne of the Sultanate of Oman in 1970. In the five decades of reign, the sovereign remarked himself as one of the most influential peace promoters in the region, and his country has known an extraordinary modernization and development process," reads the message posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania.

According to the quoted source, Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta sent a letter on Sunday morning on behalf of Romania's Royal House to the new sovereign of the Sultanate of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman passed away on Friday evening, at the age of 79, official media in Oman informed on Saturday, with three days of official mourning being declared, according to Reuters.

According to AFP, the Government in Muscat announced that Haitham bin Tariq al Said, cousin of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, has been sworn in as the new sovereign of Oman. The new Sultan of Oman pledged to continue the foreign non-interference policy of his predecessor. "We will follow the path of the late sultan," Haitham bin Tariq said in his first public speech which was broadcast on state television, according to AFP.