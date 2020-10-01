Crown Custodian, on International Day for Older Persons: We can give a dignified life to the elderly

Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, says in a message sent to the participants in the national conference on good practices for a beautiful old age that "together we can give the elderly a dignified life, with less worries and hope for the future", according to Agerpres.

"The International Day for Older Persons brings together those who want to protect them, support them, highlight them. Older persons are much more vulnerable to COVID 19. Home isolation has made daily shopping difficult, same as the visit to the doctor or the benefit of some services. People could not meet their family or friends, and physical distancing has brought loneliness and hoplessness. Thank you for being by our side. Together we can offer the elderly a dignified life, with less worries and hope for the future," Her Majesty Margareta, Chair of the Royal Foundation named after her, said in the message posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania.

Organised by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, on the International Day for Older Persons, the fourth edition of the national conference on good practices for a beautiful old age is carried out online and is aimed at increasing the quality of life for older persons, by promoting some innovating and efficient ideas nationwide, in the elderly care area.

In the event, famous specialists share topical information and modern expertise to NGOs, public and private institutions, which the participants can implement in their communities, the foundation mentions.