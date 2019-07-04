Crown Custodian on Red Cross Day: Without blood you cannot save lives; we need donors

War, natural disasters, epidemics, poverty, migration are crisis situations, the same as the lack of blood, because you cannot save lives without blood, said the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, the President of the Romanian Red Cross, who made an appeal to people to donate blood.

Her message was sent on the occasion of the 143rd anniversary of the Romanian Red Cross.

"The Romanian Red Cross celebrates today 143 years of continuous and consistent humanitarian activity, 143 years during which we capitalized on the unbelievable power of goodness and devotion of the people, in order to help the ones in need. With great care, entire generations of volunteers got involved and helped millions of people. I am grateful and proud of the devotion of those who constantly offered their energy, skill and will to accomplish our missions during times of peace and war, in the poor communities, in the streets, in the entire country and in the world. Our ancestors reacted to all the challenges of their time and they sought solutions for each crisis situations. Following into their footsteps, we want to do more and do better. War, natural disasters, poverty, migration are crisis situations. But the same is the lack of blood, because you cannot save lives without blood! Promoting blood donation has been a constant concern of us for more than 50 years," said the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, at the Elisabeta Palace.

According to her, ever since the establishment of the hematology centers of the Romanian Red Cross in Romania, she supported the campaign meant to educate the population with respect to the vital need of blood.

"Our call is today as true as ever since blood products are perishable, for medicine did evolve and the need for blood is even bigger. Thus, we constantly need donors. I thank all those who work with us and support our activity in any way. Happy Anniversary, Romanian Red Cross!," said the President of the Romanian Red Cross.

The general manager of the Romanian Red Cross, Ioan Silviu Lefter, made an appeal to people to pay attention to the fact that there are lives which depend on blood donation and to go to the blood donation centers across the country to donate.

July 4 is a day for celebration, he said.