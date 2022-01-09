 
     
Crude oil, natural gas imports in first 9 months of 2021 reach 2.5 billion euro

SteelGruru
petrol

Romania imported, in the first nine months of 2021, crude oil and natural gas in the amount of 2.498 billion euros, up by 47.3 pct compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Exports amounted, in the mentioned period, to 156.1 million euros, increasing 15.2 times, Romania registering thus in this category of products a deficit of 2.342 billion euros, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the first nine months of 2021, Romania's crude oil production was 2,409 million tonnes, down by 109,700 tonnes (-4.4 pct) compared to the same period in 2020. Also, the production of usable natural gas amounted to 6.682 billion cubic meters (+77.6 million cubic meters, +1.2 pct respectively).

