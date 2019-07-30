 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CSAT meeting ends

CSAT

Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting concluded on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after almost two hours of discussions. 

The meeting was attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les, resigning Interior Minister Nicolae Moga, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu, Justice Minister Ana Birchall, Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, Chief of General Staff Nicolae Ciuca, Presidential Advisor for National Security Ion Oprisor and CSAT Secretary Mihai Somordolea. 

The directors of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) were not in attendance, being represented by substitutes.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.