Cseke Attila takes over as Minister of Development

On Monday, Cseke Attila took over the mandate of Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration from his predecessor, Ion Stefan.

Former Minister Ion Stefan underscored that, in 2020, he managed to digitize the institution, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) being the first in which all employees have a qualified electronic signature, and the entry-exit register was made transparent, with the citizens being now able to access the register online.

"As I promised when I took office, we continued all the works and all the projects were financed. We did not close any building site, we financed all the projects and we only paid for the executed works (...). And now I leave a rich portfolio of projects to Mr Minister (...), worth over 4 billion euros, projects that are waiting to be financed and I am convinced that in the next period solutions will be found. There are more than 8,000 projects that I pass over to Mr Minister to implement," said Ion Stefan.

The new minister, Cseke Attila, mentioned the need to transpose into law, on the one hand, the way in which "projects" related to investments in roads, schools, sewerage and water supply should be "solved" and, on the other hand, there should be granted facilities for certain areas/localities to be developed by attracting investments.

"In the last 30 years, we lost a lot, for we have not had a strategy on this issue. (...) So, we will make analyzes on this issue, because we do have data at the Ministry of Development, and we will come up with a proposal," he said.