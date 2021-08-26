Cseke Attila: We have approved the construction of 138 new nurseries in all counties

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, approved on Thursday the construction of 138 new nurseries in all counties of the country, agerpres reports.

"Today we approved the construction, by ministerial order, of 138 new nurseries in all municipalities of the country, in all counties of Romania. As we promised, this investment project is an important project, a priority for the Ministry of Development, for the Government, as there are 386 nurseries in Romania today. We have a complete territorial coverage on this investment," Cseke Attila told a press conference.

He specified that the financing is provided by the Ministry of Development, and money from National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be allocated as well.