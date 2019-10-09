CSM: Birchall disinforms; Minister's statements contradicted by law; statement on usurpation of prerogatives - intentionally wrong

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Wednesday claimed that the statements made by Minister Ana Birchall, by which she accused the Council of "usurping the prerogatives of the Ministry of Justice" are contradicted by law and "intentionally wrong."

CSM on Wednesday provided some clarifications in relation to the statements made by the Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, regarding the initiation by CSM of a proposal for legislative modifications and regarding the fact that this body delays to communicate an opinion with respect to the GRECO reports."By law, the Superior Council of Magistracy is entitled to come up with legislative proposals, which the Council has always done in trying to improve the legislative framework necessary in ensuring the best conditions for the activity of the judges and prosecutors," specified the CSM in a press release.Thus, showed the Council, the statements made by the Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, are contradicted by the provisions of Law no. 317/2004, and this allegation, the manner in which it was made, is "intentionally wrong and exclusively meant to discredit the activity of the Superior Council of Magistracy.""In respect to the delay in issuing an opinion on the two GRECO reports, the CSM representatives bring to mind that it was impossible for the body to debate on this work, which is among the items on the CSM plenary sitting's agenda, in the context in which it already had its fifth meeting without a quorum, because of the absence of some members," said the Council.On Wednesday, Minister Ana Birchall stated that "CSM wants to modify the law on the National Agency for Integrity, by usurping the prerogatives of the Ministry of Justice.""In respect to our analysis on GRECO and the CVM, what I can tell you is that, as we have already said before, we waited for an opinion from the CSM, but is seems that the CSM is more concerned with modifying the ANI Law, usurping thus the prerogatives of the Ministry of Justice, as it sent the modifications directly to the Senate," stated Birchall at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.On Monday, Ana Birchall sent a new address to CSM, after the first two sent in July and August, asking the Council to issue an opinion on the two GRECO reports.