CSM Bucharest wins Group D of Women's Handball Champions League after 32-23 with Bietigheim

CSM Bucharest defeated the German SG BBM Bietigheim team 32-23 (14-13), on Sunday at the Dinamo Sports Hall, and won the Group D of the Women's Handball Champions League.
