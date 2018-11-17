 
     
CSM Bucharest wins Group D of Women's Handball Champions League after 32-23 with Bietigheim

csm bucuresti

CSM Bucharest defeated the German SG BBM Bietigheim team 32-23 (14-13), on Sunday at the Dinamo Sports Hall, and won the Group D of the Women's Handball Champions League.

stiripesurse.ro
