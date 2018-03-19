stiripesurse.ro

  
     
CSM head Tarcea asks CSM to discus SRI protocols, SIPA archive and covert officers

cristina tarcea

President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice Cristina Tarcea requested on Tuesday to supplement the plenary meeting agenda of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) with topics such as the Internal Anti-Corruption Protection Service (SIPA) archive, covert officers, clandestine houses and protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI)," in order "to clarify these aspects."


"It's about four topics: the SIPA archive, covert officers, clandestine houses, protocols concluded with the SRI and the DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate]. Although we have discussed them more or less superficially within the Superior Council of Magistrates, I believe it's time we fulfill our duties and role as guarantors of the independence of Justice, and clarify once and for all these four aspects," Cristina Tarcea mentioned.

