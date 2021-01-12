CSM notifies Judicial Inspection about how Adina Florea conducted investigation into Kovesi case

The Section for Prosecutors unanimously decided on Tuesday to notify the Judicial Inspection to look into the possibility that Adina Florea, a prosecutor with the Special section investigating magistrates, committed a disciplinary violation while exercising her duty in bad faith, or serious negligence, in relation to the manner in which she ordered in 2019 the measure of judicial control against Laura Kovesi, reads a press release of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

According to the CSM, the measure was ordered following the publication of several articles in the media that included the considerations outlined in the court decisions pronounced by the High Court of Cassation and Justice, based on which the appeals filed against the preventive measure of the judicial control ordered against Laura Codruta Kovesi and Alfred Savu were admitted, in 2019 and 2020.

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, also attended the Tuesday meeting of the Prosecutors' Section of CSM.