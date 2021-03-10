 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CSO Voluntari wins Romanian Basketball Cup first-time

Federația Română de Baschet
CSO Voluntari

The men's basketball team CSO Voluntari won the Romanian Basketball Cup for the first time, after defeating CSM CSU Oradea 72-65 (0-16, 23-14, 27-18, 22-17) on Tuesday evening in the final played at the BTarena Multipurpose Hall in Cluj-Napoca, according to AGERPRES.

This was just the second encounter of the two teams, with CSO Voluntari winning in January a championship game 79-74 on their own turf.

CSM Oradea appeared in the Romanian Cup finals on six occasions, losing all of them: 55-58 against Energia Targu Jiu (2014), 75-82 against U-BT Cluj-Napoca (2016), 61-64 against U-BT Cluj-Napoca (2018 ), 78-88 against BC CSU Sibiu (2019) and 61-68 against U-BT Cluj-Napoca (2020).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.