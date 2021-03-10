CSO Voluntari wins Romanian Basketball Cup first-time

The men's basketball team CSO Voluntari won the Romanian Basketball Cup for the first time, after defeating CSM CSU Oradea 72-65 (0-16, 23-14, 27-18, 22-17) on Tuesday evening in the final played at the BTarena Multipurpose Hall in Cluj-Napoca, according to AGERPRES.

This was just the second encounter of the two teams, with CSO Voluntari winning in January a championship game 79-74 on their own turf.

CSM Oradea appeared in the Romanian Cup finals on six occasions, losing all of them: 55-58 against Energia Targu Jiu (2014), 75-82 against U-BT Cluj-Napoca (2016), 61-64 against U-BT Cluj-Napoca (2018 ), 78-88 against BC CSU Sibiu (2019) and 61-68 against U-BT Cluj-Napoca (2020).