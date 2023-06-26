Culture Minister Turcan: Bucharest International Film Festival - event of increasing relevance in capital city.

The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, said on Monday that the Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) is an event of increasing relevance in the capital city, dedicated to an "extremely refined" audience and seeker of quality cinematographic productions".

"For me it is an honor to be with you this evening and I wanted to be at this moment with people who put their soul into creating a festival of increasing relevance in Bucharest, for an extremely refined and looking for quality cinematographic productions", Minister Raluca Turcan said at the Elisabeta Palace, told Agerpres.

The minister of culture, who participated on Monday in the Elisabeta Palace Evening dedicated to BIFF, hosted by Prince Radu, expressed her support for the further development of the Bucharest-based festival.

"The Ministry of Culture has been a constant partner of this international festival. At the same time, I strongly believe that this relevance can develop and, as I read in the presentation you sent me regarding the running of this festival, productions from more than 50 countries represents, here, a large-scale element that deserves support. And I wish, as minister of culture, because in this capacity there is also a decision-making force, to be your partner for the development of this festival", Raluca Turcan also said.

Prince Radu expressed his satisfaction for the longevity of the festival, which will celebrate 20 editions in 2024.

"It is fantastic that, after almost two decades, we not only move on, but we have in our records unforgettable meetings in the past years, with great filmmakers of the world, with exceptional films and with a lot of class and intransigence in the choice of the repertoire", said Prince Radu.

He noted that "in the last three decades, Romanian film has regained its great international reputation, lost in the 1950s and 1960s, and that, once again, we are on the world's biggest competition posters".

"And the fact that Bucharest is becoming a new movie-lover destination on the map of Europe is all the more beautiful", concluded Prince Radu.

Alex Serban, president of the "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Cultural Association, present at the event together with Dana Dimitriu-Chelba, BIFF director, recalled that the current edition will bring more than 50 national and even European premiere films.

"We are the only film festival in the capital city with a competition dedicated to young filmmakers, we have a jury of five members, personalities of the international cinema and we are trying to organize a great event in Bucharest", said Serban.

He highlighted the support of the embassies in the running of the festival, recalling the Embassy of Japan in Bucharest which will support the broadcasting of the Ryuichi Sakamoto memorial, in whose memory the films "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence", by Nagisa Oshima, and "Monster", by Hirokazu Koreeda, but also the Embassy of Mexico, which will facilitate the presence at BIFF of directors Tatiana Huezo and Liliana Aviles. At the same time, Alex Serban expressed his hope that the American director John Landis will be able to participate in the festival.

The main producers of the festival and the most important supporters took part in the event.

The 19th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) will take place between September 15-22.

According to the organizers, BIFF is the first major feature film competition organized in the capital and was designed as a festival open to art cinema, which encourages new cinema trends, discovers talents and promotes young filmmakers.

The 18 previous editions of the festival have confirmed the necessity of such an event and its recognition on a national and international level through the presence of the public and well-known guests such as: Nikita Mihalkov, Andrei Konchalovsky, Amos Gitai, Danis Tanovic, Rutger Hauer, Jerzy Skolimovsky, Jan Harlan, Radu Mihaileanu, Franco Nero, Vanessa Redgrave.

Organized by the Charter Foundation and the "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Cultural Association, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu, in partnership with the Capital City Hall through ARCUB - the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, BIFF is a cultural project financed by the Ministry of Culture.