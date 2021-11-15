Current account deficit goes up by 46.76%, during first 9 months of 2021

The current account balance of payments has registered a deficit of 11.5 billion Euro, during the first 9 months of 2021, going up by 46.76% when comparing to the similar period of 2020, according to a press release sent by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to AGERPRES on Monday.

"During the period of January-September 2021, the current account balance of payments registered a deficit of 11.500 billion Euro, when comparing to 7.836 billion Euro during the period of January-September 2020. In its structure, the balance of goods and the balance of primary income has registered deficits higher by 2.719 billion Euro, and 145 billion Euro, respectively; the balance of services and the one for secondary income registered surpluses lower by 418 million Euro, 382 million Euro, respectively," the BNR press release reads.

During the period of January-September 2021, total foreign debt has gone up by 6.826 billion Euro. In structure, long term foreign debt summed up 97.814 billion Euro on September 30, 2021 (73.2% of total foreign debt), going up by 4.6% as opposed to December 31, 2020.Short term foreign debt registered on September 30, 2021, was 35.819 billion Euro (26.8% of total foreign debt) going up by 7.7% as opposed to December 31, 2020.The long-term foreign debt service rate was 17.1% during the period of January-September 2021, when comparing with 20.7% in 2020. Coverage of imported goods and services on September 30, 2021, was of 5.2 months, as opposed to 5.6 months on December 31, 2020. Coverage for short term foreign debt, calculated at the residual value, with foreign exchange reserves of BNR, on September 30, 2021, was 90.9%, as opposed to 90.3% on December 31, 2021.