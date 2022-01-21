Current ICU cases are generally with Delta variant (HealthMin)

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Friday, in Valenii de Munte, that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still in circulation, and the severe cases that are currently in the ICU are generally caused by this.

"Among the sequences, 75% are with the Omicron variant, but the Delta variant still exists. The serious cases, the cases in the ICU at the moment, are generally with the Delta variant. As soon as the Delta variant will disappear from circulation due to the competition with the Omicron variant, which spreads more quickly, it is possible to have a more favorable evolution, not necessarily favorable because the Omicron variant can also produce difficult situations for certain categories of persons," Rafila said, Agerpres.ro informs.

He specified that at this moment around 30% beds available in the ICU pandemic resilience plan are occupied nationwide.