Cursul valutar de miercuri: euro cotat la 4,9241

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92411 US dollar USD 4.06201 Swiss franc CHF 4.51941 British pound GBP 5.7324100 Japanese yen JPY 3.69401 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22961 Russian rouble RUB 0.05651 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47451 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63481 gram of gold XAU 242.88051 SDR XDR 5.8484The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.